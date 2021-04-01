Northampton missing trio for Shrewsbury game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Northampton have a number of injury concerns to contend with ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Shrewsbury on Good Friday.

Jack Sowerby (knee) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) are sidelined, leaving caretaker boss Jon Brady short of options in midfield.

Brady also remains without goalkeeper Steve Arnold, who has not played since December due to injury.

Northampton sit above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Shrewsbury will have captain Oliver Norburn available again for the trip.

The midfielder was handed a two-match ban after collecting 10 yellow cards, and missed matches against Portsmouth and Burton.

Brad Walker (groin) is out and Josh Daniels (calf) is doubtful, but Donald Love (groin) is closing in on a return.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic missed the last two games while on international duty with Montenegro and will look to win his place back from Harry Burgoyne.