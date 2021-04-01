Watford sweating on Ismaila Sarr ahead of facing Sheffield Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ismaila Sarr faces a late fitness test ahead of Watford’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward remains doubtful with the hamstring injury that saw him miss the 3-0 win over Birmingham and Senegal’s internationals over the last fortnight.

Tom Cleverley is back in full training following a knee ligament problem and comes into contention.

However, Troy Deeney and Tom Dele-Bashiru remain out as Watford seek a 10th win in 11 games.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has trained this week with a rib injury but remains a doubt for the game.

The 36-year-old missed the win over Barnsley before the break as Joe Wildsmith deputised.

Sam Hutchinson is pushing for a return after overcoming a hamstring problem while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – brother of Watford’s Tom – and Joost van Aken have also returned to training.

However, Moses Odubajo and Cameron Dawson remain out.