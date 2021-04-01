Players celebrate as England March on – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 1.

Football

Match-winner Harry Maguire was walking on air after England’s victory over Poland.

What a feeling 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁❤️ pic.twitter.com/gn9tzt0tqm — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 31, 2021

Who else is on the bus for Euro 2020?

Great being back with @England this week and even better to win all three games. Well done boys 👏🏾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Jlingz #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/kTvZpD0n4v — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 31, 2021 Congrats to the boys tonight for coming away with all 3 points.Proud as always linking up with the lads during this international period. 🦁 🦁 🦁@england 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #threelions pic.twitter.com/44uL6vdW1V — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) March 31, 2021 International duty done ✅ Grateful to have been able to represent @England again at the World Cup Qualifiers. So many positives to take away from this week 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/v8iHYvplHd — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) April 1, 2021 Happy to round off a successful 10 day camp with @England with 3 points.Always an honour to play for my country, and delighted to return maximum points. Now it’s time to concentrate on club football for the rest of the season and attempt to achieve our goals 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 #england pic.twitter.com/tHvx359jyi — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 31, 2021 The perfect start to World Cup qualifying. Lots of positives as a group but we know we need to keep improving. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/3YmID6mPPG — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 31, 2021

Gary Lineker couldn’t quite believe Germany had lost to North Macedonia.

John McGinn soaked up some famous praise.

Bruno Fernandes couldn’t quite believe the Manchester weather.

Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to his former Manchester derby foe Sergio Aguero.

AguerooooooooooooThis name, this goal, this moment still hits me at times when I least expect it like a bolt out the blue!Our closest rivals just across the city, snatching the PL title from out of our hands….. [read more] 👇🏽https://t.co/yPK5tecQJc pic.twitter.com/UfjxC5vor8 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 1, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his point.

David Beckham enjoyed a spot of paddle tennis.

Sergio Ramos suffered an injury blow.

No puedo hacer otra cosa que hablar con franqueza, trabajar duro y animar al equipo con el alma. All I can do is speak frankly, work hard and support the team with my soul. https://t.co/GsclAjNdoa — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 1, 2021

Tom Cairney was keeping his fingers crossed.

Last one 💉 then hopefully back doing what I love 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/rtWiJ75z9z — Tom Cairney (@ThomasCairney) April 1, 2021

Mesut Ozil was looking back.

… when I signed my first contract with my primary school … ✍🏼🎒🏫😂 #throwback pic.twitter.com/qz5SzoWIgi — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 1, 2021

Glen Johnson was on the golf course.

Cricket

Happy birthday Jofra Archer.

Happy birthday @JofraArcher! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AfeKrMgQ2Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 1, 2021 Happy birthday @JofraArcher ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qzcOOKxzdD — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 1, 2021

And David Gower.

Kevin Pietersen took aim at poor Zoom etiquette.

Too all of you on zoom’s on your phone, pull down your screen before the meeting and tap the half moon. It stops all calls from disturbing your meeting. You’re very welcome! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 1, 2021

Sam Curran rocked his yellow IPL look.

One last family night for the Warners before the IPL.

Virat Kohli was getting philosophical.

In the end, it's you who you have to answer to. pic.twitter.com/9o96NsUAaP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 1, 2021

Athletics

April Fool?

April 1 or not pic.twitter.com/TgV36pX8wW — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 1, 2021

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was a cover star.

Athlete. Engineer. Activist. Formula 1 world champion @LewisHamilton is our newest cover star. Get your copy today: https://t.co/lDbsCgTG4t pic.twitter.com/TCySK06eco — WIRED UK (@WiredUK) April 1, 2021

And feeling reflective.

Golf

Ian Poulter was hoping practice makes perfect.

I’ve been testing this for a while and it’s simply more consistent. Putting is key at the Masters. So if you can’t beat them, join them… pic.twitter.com/iEQN9noPrB — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 1, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was enjoying some R&R.

Basketball

When too much is too much.