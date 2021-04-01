England coach Allan Russell to join Aberdeen’s new-look management team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

England coach Allan Russell has agreed terms to join the new Aberdeen coaching team.

The former Kilmarnock striker will link up with new Dons boss Stephen Glass, who has already lined up Celtic skipper Scott Brown in a player-coach role for next season.

The Scotsman, a specialist in striker coaching, will combine his role as Aberdeen assistant first-team coach with his England duties.

Glass said in a statement: “This is a significant appointment for the club and Allan’s expertise will be hugely beneficial for both myself, the staff and the players.”

Russell added: “I am delighted to be joining Aberdeen Football Club at such an exciting time.

“I look forward to working with Stephen, Scott and the rest of the coaching staff and players to move the club to the next level.”