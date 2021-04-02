Rolando Aarons returns to contention as Huddersfield take on Brentford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huddersfield will have Rolando Aarons back in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with promotion-chasing Brentford.

The on-loan Newcastle winger has returned to training having been out since mid-February with a hamstring problem.

Former Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who joined as a free agent last week, will not be available to make his Terriers debut due to a groin issue suffered during a behind-closed-doors game.

Spain Under-21 defender Pipa and Curacao midfielder Juninho Bacuna are available following international duty and Josh Koroma (hamstring) has returned to training but Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting (both knee), Danny Grant (hamstring) and Harry Toffolo (back) remain sidelined.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank saw all 14 of his players who were away on international duty return unscathed and fit and available for the trip to West Yorkshire.

It means the Dane will be able to pick from the same squad which drew at home against Nottingham Forest two weeks ago.

The fit-again Emiliano Marcondes is now ready to play a bigger part, following substitute appearances in the last few matches.

Ethan Pinnock is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up after making his international debut for Jamaica against the USA last week.