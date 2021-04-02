Jordan Pickford still sidelined for Everton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has not recovered from the abdominal injury which kept him out of England’s World Cup qualifiers in time to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 27-year-old aggravated a rib problem in the defeat to Burnley on March 13 and missed the FA Cup loss to Manchester City and was forced to pull out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

He was expected to be ready for the resumption of the Premier League but manager Carlo Ancelotti said it would be at least another week.

“I’m not sure how long it will be. He is improving day by day but he still didn’t work on the pitch until now. Maybe he will start next week to train with the goalkeeper coach,” said the Italian.

“We hope Jordan is going to recover soon, we need him for the end of the season.”

Ancelotti will, however, be able to call on second-choice goalkeeper Robin Olsen as he is now fit having missed five matches.

And injury-plagued midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has played only two matches for the club since his £25million move from Mainz almost two years ago, is finally back with the squad.

“It’s really good news, he trained this week, he trained last week,” said Ancelotti of the 25-year-old, who has had serious thigh and Achilles injuries.

“He is in a good condition, I think the medical staff did a fantastic job on him.

“He’s ready to play. I don’t know if he’ll play on Monday but for sure he will be involved. We have to consider last game was in August 2019 but we can say he is back.”