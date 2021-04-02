Mark Ellis helps Ian Burchnall claim maiden win as Notts County beat Wrexham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ian Burchnall enjoyed his first victory as Notts County manager thanks to an 80th-minute winner from Mark Ellis against Wrexham at Meadow Lane.

Wrexham started the game well and forced home goalkeeper Sam Slocombe into several early saves but the visitors were unable to break the deadlock.

Ellis finally opened the scoring 10 minutes from time as he stabbed home from close range after Connell Rawlinson headed down Jordan Barnett’s corner.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men after Magpies forward Kyle Wootton was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute following a clash with Wrexham’s Theo Vassell which led to the defender being carried off on a stretcher after all three substitutions had been made.