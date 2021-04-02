Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford still sidelined as Everton host Crystal Palace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has not recovered from the abdominal injury which kept him out of England’s World Cup qualifiers in time to face Crystal Palace on Monday.

However, second-choice Robin Olsen is back after spending five matches out with his own injury, while playmaker James Rodriguez is also in contention for the first time in six weeks after a calf problem.

Midfielders Fabian Delph (tendon), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Bernard are still sidelined but Jean-Philippe Gbamin is available again for the first time since August 2019.

Crystal Palace will welcome Tyrick Mitchell back into the fold for the trip to Goodison Park.

A muscle injury had sidelined the left-back since the end of February, but he returned to training during the international break and is available to face the Toffees.

Nathaniel Clyne (muscle) and James McCarthy (groin) will be assessed over the weekend while James Tomkins (eye), Mamadou Sakho (thigh) and James McArthur (calf) remain on the treatment table.

Everton provisional squad: Olsen, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Coleman, Digne, Allan, Gomes, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Virginia, Tyrer, Holgate, Nkounkou, Davies, Broadhead, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Gbamin.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Townsend, Benteke, Butland, Dann, Kelly, Mitchell, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Mateta, Wickham, Zaha, Hennessey, Hannam, Clyne, McCarthy.