Danny Ings hoping to be fit for Southampton’s clash with Burnley

Southampton could have leading scorer Danny Ings available again for Sunday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

Ings has been stepping up his recovery from a leg injury over the international break, while Theo Walcott (thigh) is also in contention after returning to full training.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse continues to be assessed on the calf problem which cut short his international duty with England, but there are no other fresh selection concerns. Oriol Romeu (ankle), William Smallbone (knee) and Michael Obafemi are all long-term absentees.

Burnley winger Robbie Brady will miss out at St Mary’s as he is set for another spell on the sidelines.

The Republic of Ireland international suffered a recurrence of an Achilles injury in his country’s friendly with Qatar this week and Clarets boss Sean Dyche thinks his latest absence will be “a few weeks at least”.

Kevin Long is a doubt after he sustained a calf injury but Jack Cork and Charlie Taylor (hamstring) are available again and should be included in the squad. Ashley Barnes (thigh) is making good progress in his recovery but Sunday’s match will come too soon for him.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Diallo, Adams, Ings, McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Walcott, Djenepo, Ramsay, Watts, N’Lundulu, Ferry, Minamino, Tella

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Pieters, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Cork, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Berg Gudmundsson, Stephens, Driscoll-Glennon, Benson, Rodriguez, Mumbongo, Brownhill, Wood.