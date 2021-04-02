Scunthorpe share the spoils with Crawley from an uninspiring draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scunthorpe and Crawley were forced to settle for a share of the points after playing out a dire 0-0 draw at the Sands Venue Stadium.

With both sides having little to play for, the visitors will perhaps be the most disappointed after having the game’s best chances – although none of these were clear cut.

The Iron, who failed to register a shot on target, have now drawn four of their last five matches, whilst Crawley ended their run of three consecutive defeats.

Crawley had the best of a scrappy opening with Jordan Maguire-Drew heading over from Tom Nichol’s cross in the 10th minute, before Emmanuel Onariase cleared Nichols’ looping volley off the line with Iron goalkeeper Mark Howard beaten.

Joe McNerney, meanwhile, had a goal ruled out just before the break after the referee spotted a foul in the build-up.

After half-time Onariase headed Scunthorpe’s best chance over from Alex Gilliead’s corner, before Josh Wright and James Tilley both miscued in front of goal five minutes from time for Crawley.