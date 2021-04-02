Gavan Holohan scores winner as Hartlepool hold off Dagenham and Redbridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gavan Holohan was the hero as promotion-chasing Hartlepool secured a second National League victory over Dagenham and Redbridge in 11 days to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Second-placed Pool took a 21st-minute lead when Lewis Cass picked out Rhys Oates down the right and he fired an angled shot across keeper Elliot Justham and inside the far post.

But the visitors were back in it 13 minutes before the break when Myles Weston crossed from the right for Matt Robinson to head the equaliser past Ben Killip.

The Pool keeper came to Cass’ rescue after his error had put Angelo Balanta in on goal within three minutes of the restart, and his side regained the led on the hour when Holohan met Nicky Featherstone’s free-kick with a powerful header to seal a 2-1 win with his second goal in a week.