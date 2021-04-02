Rui Patricio returns for Wolves ahead of meeting with West Ham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is available for Wolves’ match against West Ham on Monday.

He was knocked out in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Coady in last month’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Joao Moutinho is a doubt after suffering an injury on international duty with Portugal, Raul Jimenez continues to recover from z fractured skull and Daniel Podence is back in training following a groin issue.

West Ham could welcome defender Arthur Masuaku (knee) back into their squad for the trip up to the West Midlands.

The left-back has not featured in the Premier League since December 5 after surgery on a knee injury, but he is fit again along with Pablo Fornals, who was sidelined before the international break with a knock.

Hammers boss David Moyes remains without Darren Randolph (hip), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle) and Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) for Monday’s clash.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Podence, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Lingard, Martin, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Masuaku, Noble, Lanzini, Fornals, Odubeko, Alves, Trott.