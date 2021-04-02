Danny Johnson brace lifts play-off chasing Leyton Orient to victory at Mansfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two-goal Danny Johnson fired play-off chasing Leyton Orient to a 2-0 victory at Mansfield and a fourth win on the trot for the Londoners.

Taking his tally for the season to 19, Johnson punished the hosts for mistakes with a goal in each half.

The Stags were lucky to only go in 1-0 down at the break after a nervy first half.

In the fourth minute a poor back-pass by Kellan Gordon sent Johnson in on goal, with keeper Aidan Stone saving superbly.

But from the corner Johnson netted his 18th goal of the campaign from close range in the fifth minute after a near-post flick-on by Sam Ling.

A poor clearance by Stone – one of two – in the 26th minute saw Craig Clay find Johnson for a shot that flew over the top.

Visiting goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was called upon for the first time in the 47th minute, but George Lapslie’s low shot was straight at him.

However, Johnson punished another dire home error in the 77th minute, as he easily cut out Jamie Reid’s poor back-pass and rounded Stone to double his tally and seal the points.