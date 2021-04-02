Jamie Devitt strikes late as Barrow edge to victory over Newport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Devitt opened his Barrow account in style as his dramatic late free-kick eased the club’s relegation fears with a 2-1 win over Newport at Holker Street.

Ten-man County missed the chance to close the gap on the top three after their third defeat on the spin.

But the Bluebirds’ fifth win in seven opened up a healthy six-point cushion over the League Two drop zone.

The game kicked into life in the 24th minute as Matty Dolan’s free-kick was half-cleared as far as Scott Bennett, whose powerful deflected effort gave the visitors the lead.

Aaron Lewis missed a chance to double the Exiles’ advantage when he poked Josh Sheehan’s cross wide.

Striker Scott Quigley fired over with the hosts’ best chance of the first half.

But he made no mistake in the 56th minute when he completed a fine counter with a curling effort.

Joel Dixon produced a good save to keep out Sheehan, before Devitt’s fantastic free-kick six minutes from time.

Mickey Demetriou was sent off late on for a second booking after fouling Quigley.