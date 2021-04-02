Cheltenham ease past promotion rivals Tranmere

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cheltenham eased to a 4-0 victory against promotion rivals Tranmere, chalking up their biggest league win of the season in the process.

Three first-half goals gave the hosts a sizeable cushion before Michael Duff’s side wrapped things up with a stunning Callum Wright strike early in the second period.

Conor Thomas bagged Cheltenham’s fourth-minute opener, slotting home from close range as the visitors failed to deal with Ben Tozer’s long throw.

It was a similar situation in the 14th minute when William Boyle diverted a Wright shot over the line following another throw and it could have been three soon after but Alfie May’s effort was blocked by the legs of Tranmere keeper Joe Murphy.

A Kieron Morris shot was deflected into the keeper’s arms as the visitors looked for a way back into the game, only for Cheltenham to score again in the 42nd minute when Liam Sercombe sent May in on goal and he slotted past Murphy.

Wright’s long-range special came in the 57th minute, a sweet volley after another Tozer throw was only half cleared, while Tranmere’s best chance of a consolation came in added time when David Nugent latched on to an Otis Khan cross but fired straight at keeper Josh Griffiths.