Scott Cuthbert gives Stevenage victory at Oldham

Stevenage moved into the top half of the Sky Bet League Two table for the first time since September thanks to a deserved 1-0 win at Oldham.

Alex Revell’s men extended their unbeaten run to 11 games.

Stevenage threatened first when Luke Norris went on a mazy run before being thwarted by a fine close-range save from Laurie Walker.

Chris Lines then fizzed a 25-yard free-kick inches off target.

The visitors struck in the 24th minute when skipper Scott Cuthbert rose highest to head home Ben Coker’s corner-kick.

Before the interval Norris went close to doubling the lead, while Walker got the better in a one-on-one situation against Elliott List.

Unmarked Oldham midfielder Ben Garrity missed a great chance just after the restart when he blazed over from 18 yards.

List was denied by Walker again just past the hour mark, while Oldham’s Alfie McCalmont lashed over from eight yards at the other end.

Norris saw a 74th-minute spot-kick saved by Walker after Kyle Jameson had tripped Arthur Read, with the penalty-taker then hitting the post with the rebound.