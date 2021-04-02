Late Andrew Dallas penalty earns Weymouth comeback win over 10-man Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Weymouth produced a late comeback to beat 10-man Maidenhead 2-1 in the National League.

Sam Barratt scored direct from a corner five minutes into the second half to put United on course for the win.

Despite having Manny Parry sent off just before the hour for a foul on Pierre Fonkeu it looked like the visitors were going to hold on until a turnaround late in the game.

Sean Shields equalised in the 86th minute when his cross evaded everyone and flew into the top corner, and then Andrew Dallas won it in the sixth minute of added time when he was hauled down in the box before stepping up to convert the late penalty.