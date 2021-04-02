Danny Wright scores on return from injury as Torquay beat Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Danny Wright made a goalscoring return to boost Torquay’s ambitious automatic promotion hopes in the National League, firing them to a 1-0 win over Woking.

Wright was making his first appearance since Boxing Day following surgery on a hamstring injury and showed what the Gulls have been missing.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon until Wright poked home Adam Randell’s cross seven minutes from time to earn the three points.

The 36-year-old almost added a second in injury time, but his ninth goal of the season was enough to ensure Torquay moved eight points behind leaders Sutton with 12 games to go.