Ten-man Wealdstone end losing streak but throw away two-goal lead at Bromley

Ten-man Wealdstone ended a four-game losing streak but the National League strugglers threw away a two-goal lead at Bromley, who rallied to claim a 2-2 draw.

Ryan Gondoh escaped a couple of defenders before curling home from just outside the area after five minutes while Wealdstone were cruising courtesy of Connor Smith’s looping header off the far post in the 18th minute.

Byron Webster halved the deficit seven minutes later when he rose highest to head into the net from Liam Vincent’s corner and, with the game heading into the last quarter of an hour, Michael Cheek slotted beyond Harry Isted.

The visitors finished with 10 men when Ashley Charles was given his marching orders after a second yellow card although they inched further clear of danger, as they now sit six points clear of the bottom three.