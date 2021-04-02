Stockport tighten grip on play-off spot with win at Aldershot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fourth-placed Stockport tightened their grip on a play-off spot with a 2-1 win at Aldershot in the Vanarama National League.

Goals in each half from Jack Stretton and Ash Palmer proved enough for County at the EBB Stadium despite a reply from Josh Rees setting up a nervy finish.

The Hatters, who are now unbeaten in six games, almost took an early lead when Harry Cardwell’s looping header was fumbled onto the bar by Shots goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

Stretton gave the visitors the lead after 37 minutes when he broke clear of the defence to fire home his third goal in five games from a Paddy Madden ball.

Palmer doubled the lead on 68 minutes when he rose to head home from a James Jennings corner.

Rees gave the hosts hope 16 minutes from time but Simon Rusk’s County side held on.