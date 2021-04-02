Barnet beaten again as Solihull Moors extend winning streak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnet’s miserable run in the National League continued as they slipped to a 16th defeat in 18 matches with a 2-0 loss at home to Solihull Moors.

Tyrone Williams scored his first goal since April 2019 just before half-time before Kyle Hudlin doubled the lead in the 77th minute.

The 22nd-placed hosts’ misery was compounded by the dismissal of Themis Kefalas for a second bookable offence late on.

Solihull substitute Jamie Ward had barely been on the pitch for two minutes having replaced Ryan Barnett, who had taken a blow to the face, when he crossed for right-back Williams to head home the opener.

Hudlin profited from Barnet’s defenders appealing for an offside flag which never came to round goalkeeper Aymen Azaze and score the second.

Kefalas’ sending off in the 86th minute came when he brought down Joe Sbarra just three minutes after being cautioned as Solihull coasted to a third successive victory.