Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink welcomes clean sheet as Burton draw at Accrington

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink welcomed another point in their Sky Bet League One survival bid as they played out a goalless draw at Accrington.

The Brewers hit the post in the first half through Jonny Smith, but almost lost the game in added time when Colby Bishop blasted over in the six-yard box and Burton keeper Ben Garratt denied Dion Charles with virtually the last kick of the game.

“It was a big game for both sides,” said Hasselbaink. “We have had two losses and needed to bounce back, and for them after the 7-0 loss last week.

“It was always going to be difficult as both teams didn’t want to give a lot away and both wanted to keep it tight. If either side had got a goal it would have opened up but it wasn’t the case.

“I was pleased with the way we defended until the final two minutes but our keeper has made a superb save with the best chance of the game.

“It wasn’t a classic, but if you have chances you need to take them here. It’s not an easy place to come to.

“After two losses, it was important for us not to give too much away and I thought we could have been 2-0 up at half-time.

“I will enjoy the clean sheet as that was important for us. We got a point and now we move on to a big game against Swindon on Monday, which is a challenge of a different kind.”

For Accrington, it was their first clean sheet in 11 matches and a welcome boost after the 7-0 thumping by Peterborough last week.

John Coleman’s side have been hit by injuries over the last few weeks but had striker Bishop and captain Seamus Conneely back in the squad while Charles had also returned from international duty.

“I would have taken a clean sheet before the game and I am moderately happy with a point although we could have won it at the end,” said Coleman.

“We showed good character after the 7-0 defeat last week and a steely determination in defence.

“It wasn’t an attractive game, it was scrappy, but the lads have worked their socks off.

“Colby made a big difference coming back, he led the line superbly. He was my man of the match and he was unlucky not to get a goal at the end to cap off his performance. He is adamant he was pushed in the area but you can call it clever defending.

“Seamus coming back was also important for us and having Dion back was also a boost.

“With the second half I think we shaded it but we have got to be happy with our first clean sheet in 11 games.

“What is disappointing is that it’s two games without scoring, but the good thing is we are back to creating chances.”