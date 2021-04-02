‘There was nothing between us’ – John Sheridan wanted more from Blackpool game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon manager John Sheridan felt his side deserved more from their 2-0 defeat at home to Blackpool.

Ellis Simms and former Swindon loanee Jerry Yates were the goalscorers as Blackpool dragged the hosts deeper into relegation danger.

But Sheridan said: “There was nothing between the teams if I’m being brutally honest.

“I think we’ve gifted them the two goals they’ve got and I think we’ve had the better chances in the game.

“Brett Pitman has had two excellent chances and has not tested the keeper.

“They had possession without really hurting us and the killer blow is the goal just before half-time. I’m just disappointed we’ve come away with nothing against a good team.

“Why we’re playing offside for the second goal I don’t know because we don’t do that and it just gives us a mountain to climb because they’re 2-0 up.”

Everton loanee Simms made it 1-0 a minute before half-time and Yates doubled the Seasiders’ tally just after the hour to put the game out of sight for the hosts.

Swindon actually started brightly and Brett Pitman shot just wide in the fourth minute, but from that moment Blackpool took control and Simms’ opener, a half-volley that beat Lee Camp at the near post, was a question of when and not if.

Yates put the Tangerines out of sight in the 61st minute after he rounded Camp and slotted into the empty net, leaving Swindon needing miracles to salvage anything.

They did come close a couple of times though. Jack Payne had a shot brilliantly palmed behind a minute after the second goal while Pitman curled an effort just past the far post not long after.

Elliot Embleton almost made it 3-0 to the visitors, however his curved attempt with 10 minutes left drifted wide of the far post.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said: “We were very good in the first half and I thought we had control of the game.

“In the first few minutes they had a great chance to score and I expected Brett Pitman with his quality to take that chance.

“We got away with that but after that we were in complete control of the game.

“I am a little bit frustrated we didn’t turn that into meaningful chances. It was difficult to play through on that pitch at times.

“Ellis has used his pace and power and that is a fantastic finish, Jerry has taken his goal and we were comfortable after that.”