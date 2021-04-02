‘It is just pointless’ – Paul Hurst tears into refereeing system after draw at Salford

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Furious Grimsby boss Paul Hurst let rip at the officials as Salford scored a stunning late equaliser to stop the Mariners moving off the foot of the Sky Bet League Two table.

The visitors struck in the second minute through Harry Clifton and were good value for their lead until Ammies defender Ibou Touray found the top corner two minutes from time.

It was Salford’s first goal in almost 10 hours of football and one that rescued their unbeaten home record but did little to reignite the faltering promotion push that cost Richie Wellens his job 10 days ago.

While for Grimsby and Hurst the 1-1 draw was a big missed opportunity.

“I don’t think we deserve that,” said Hurst, whose side remain bottom despite an unbeaten seven-match run.

“While the scoreline is only 1-0 then you always run that risk. It was a good strike but it was offside. The powers that be need to look at the rules. The game is becoming a farce sometimes, and it is a tough one to take.

“We had a one v one situation, nothing has actually happened but two players are squaring up. It’s funny, the fourth official didn’t want to get involved in the first half and all of a sudden play is brought back.

“We get told by the officials, ‘we’ll have a look at it’ but that means nothing. Nothing will change, they talk about players, managers and clubs taking responsibility, but they (the officials) don’t. There is no point, it is just pointless. The system is totally flawed because you don’t get honesty back.

“We have another game in Monday to try and get three points. We are seven games unbeaten but have six draws in that.

“I think we have proved we are a team that is better and deserve more respect than our league position but ultimately we are bottom of the table and games are running out.

“If we drew the rest of the games it wouldn’t be enough so the lads have to dust themselves down and do what they can. We need to be try and be more ruthless, we had a great chance at 1-0 to make it two and then who knows.”

Gary Bowyer watched Salford fail to muster a shot on goal until their late surge in the final five minutes but felt his side did enough.

“I think it was the minimum that we should have got from the game,” he said. “We didn’t start the game particularly well but the response especially after half-time when we were camped in their half was good.

“We’ve had another one cleared off the line from Ian Henderson but I’m delighted for Ibou Touray, it was a wonderful strike and his performance today was right up there for us as well.

“We just kept going and we have shown that in the two games that I’ve been here. We have to keep that battling display and try to convert it into a win.

“I don’t think there is any lack of effort that is for sure. Over the two games so far we have had the clearer chances in both. It is just that bit of composure and that final pass but the players are giving everything they have got for us at this moment in time.

“I know it is a cliche but there is a hell of a lot of football left to play. The first game when I got here we were six points behind the playoffs and now we are only five, and we have just said that in the changing room.

“While Grimsby are fighting for their lives and have displayed that again today, we have matched it second half and got something that I thought we deserved.

“It could be a crucial point, going forward it might be something we look back on and say that is a big point and we’ve said that to the players. We have got to recover now and get ready for a trip to Forest Green.”