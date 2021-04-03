Gary McAllister urges Rangers not to ease up as they launch Scottish Cup bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gary McAllister has urged Rangers to continue their relentless march all the way to Hampden.

The newly crowned champions wrapped up the club’s 55th title with six games to spare.

They now only have the prize of an unbeaten league campaign and the Scottish Cup to play for.

Boss Steven Gerrard is preparing to give some of his big names a rest as they kick-off their cup campaign at home to League One part-timers Cove Rangers on Sunday night.

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE: Gary McAllister spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's @ScottishCup match against @CoveRangersFC. pic.twitter.com/cGar8TfQ11 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 2, 2021

But Ibrox assistant McAllister insists that does not mean the Light Blues will be taking it easy as they dream of doubling up on their historic title triumph.

He said: “I think that is the exact point that I have been trying to make and what we will emphasise to the players.

“There is a little mini season with the league games, there are nice targets and there are things for inspiration in terms of trying to go through those five fixtures well.

“But also to get a good run in the cup and to get to Hampden.

“We want to finishing pushing rather than relaxing. We see winning the league as the start to something so we have got to try and build on that.

Rangers fans celebrated their team winning the title with six games to spare (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We can’t sit back and relax. It is the job of the gaffer and all the coaching staff to emphasise that we want to push and go and finish the season well and with a bit of style.

“We can try and get through the league programme without losing, and why can’t we go and make a big push to get to Hampden?”

Nathan Patterson, Bongani Zungu and Calvin Bassey will be available to face Paul Hartley’s Aberdeenshire outfit after Gers appealed against their four-game bans for breaching lockdown rules.

Ryan Jack remains out after being sent to see a specialist but James Tavernier is edging closer to a return.

Rangers’ Nathan Patterson (left) is free to face Cove Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

McAllister is looking forward to seeing some of Gerrard’s fringe players get a chance to shine.

He said: “That is something that we have looked at this week and we will evaluate everything once the international guys come back to see how they are looking.

“There will be an opportunity for players to get minutes but we feel that we won’t be picking a weakened side or an understrength side.

“We feel this is going to be a really competitive game. Cove are a team that are going really well, sitting second in the league and are pushing for promotion.

“It will be very competitive so we are giving this game our full attention and we want to try and get through the tie.”