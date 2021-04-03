Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink may shuffle Burton pack against Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink must decide whether to ring the changes as his side come up against another team battling to avoid relegation in Swindon.

The 0-0 draw at Accrington on Good Friday saw Ben Garrett make two fine saves for the Brewers and he will continue against the Robins as QPR loanee Dillon Barnes is not ready to make his debut because of an ankle problem.

Colin Daniel could come into contention to make the squad after missing the Accrington game as he recovers from a back problem.

Full-back Josh Earl will hope to retain his place after returning for his first game against Accrington since being sent off against Sunderland in February.

Swindon are five points below the Brewers in the table and just one point above the drop zone so John Sheridan will be looking for three points at the Pirelli Stadium.

Congo midfielder Christopher Missilou could come into contention after failing to make the squad against Blackpool following his return from international duty.

Club captain Dion Conroy missed out against the Tangerines through injury and remains a doubt along with midfielder Jordan Lyden who has a problem with his hamstring.

Defenders Mathieu Baudry and Zeki Fryers are set to miss out.