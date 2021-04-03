Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa targets an England place after signing a new contract

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ezri Konsa has targeted an England call-up after signing a new deal at Aston Villa.

The defender has penned a fresh five-year contract at Villa Park after impressing this season.

He has helped Villa keep 14 clean sheets in the Premier League – only behind Manchester City and Chelsea.

Konsa has been playing alongside England centre-back Tyrone Mings and wants to follow his team-mate into the Three Lions squad.

“I set myself goals every season, this year was to play the majority of the games and that’s what I’ve done,” he told AVFC TV, ahead of Sunday’s visit of Fulham.

“From next season I’d like to set my goal to get a call-up for England and taking Aston Villa to Europe.

“Going into this season I don’t think any of us had the thought of playing in Europe next season.

“As it’s gone on, the amount of games we were winning and the points we have now, it’s something all of the lads would like to do.

“If we stick together and keep doing what we’ve been doing anything is possible.”

Villa are looking to get their European hopes back on track after one win in their last six games.

They go into the weekend 10th, seven points behind the top five with 10 games left.

Their poor run coincided with Jack Grealish’s absence, with the skipper sidelined with a shin injury.

He will return against the Cottagers while Ollie Watkins is back after scoring on his England debut in last month’s 5-0 win over San Marino.

“Everybody here is so pleased for him and I know everybody at my old club Brentford will be as well because he’s such a likable lad and he works extremely hard,” said boss Dean Smith.

“He’s earned that right to get on the pitch for England. First of all to get called up and then score with his second touch of the game is a great story for him and others like him.”