Nottingham Forest to check on the fitness of Tobias Figueiredo and Gaetan Bong

Nottingham Forest will check on Tobias Figueiredo and Gaetan Bong ahead of the visit of QPR.

The defensive duo both missed out against Cardiff on Friday through injury.

Anthony Knockaert and Filip Krovinovic dropped to the bench for the 1-0 victory in Wales and could be recalled.

Harry Arter and Joe Lolley remain on the sidelines.

QPR defender Jordy de Wijs will miss out again.

The Dutch centre-back sat out Friday’s 3-0 win over Coventry with the groin problem he suffered against Reading a fortnight ago.

But De Wijs could be fit to face Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.

Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll remain unavailable with long-term knee injuries.