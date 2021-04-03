Reading set to be without Michael Morrison for Derby clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reading are set to be without Michael Morrison for the visit of Derby on Monday.

The experienced defender suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Fellow centre-half Tom McIntyre is sidelined by a quad injury which could end his season.

John Swift and Felipe Araruna are also on the casualty list.

Derby are likely to be missing Lee Gregory and Martyn Waghorn.

The strikers both limped off during the 2-0 win over Luton with hamstring problems.

Colin Kazim-Richards replaced Waghorn and could start up front.

Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies are still sidelined.