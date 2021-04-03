Crawley have injury issues ahead of Oldham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley’s injury problems show few signs of abating ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash against Oldham.

Ashley Nadesan missed Friday’s goalless draw with Scunthorpe through injury and remains a doubt, while Reece Grego-Cox, Tyler Frost, Tom Dallison, Henry Burnett and Davide Rodari are out.

Jack Powell overcame a knock to start against the Iron, while defender Jordan Tunnicliffe was back on the bench following an injury lay-off.

Jordan Maguire-Drew and James Tilley came into the starting line-up on Friday and could keep their places.

Oldham boss Keith Curle expects to have midfielder Dylan Bahamboula available for the game.

Bahamboula missed Friday’s defeat to Stevenage as he has been on international duty with Congo, but he is back in England and should be fit to feature.

“Dylan will certainly be available for the game on Monday as long as he returns from international duty in good health,” Curle said.

Midfielder Ben Garrity returned from injury to start against Boro, with fellow loanee Marcel Hilssner dropping to the bench, and it remains to be seen who Curle opts for at Crawley.