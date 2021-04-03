Grimsby to check on the fitness of Giles Coke ahead of the visit of Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grimsby will check on midfielder Giles Coke ahead of their League Two clash with promotion-chasing Cheltenham.

Coke suffered a cut to the head during Good Friday’s draw at Salford and while he finished the fixture, the Mariners will make sure he is fine to play a second game in four days.

Fellow midfielder Jay Matete completed 90 minutes after recovering from a hip injury and should be OK to keep his place against the Robins.

Sam Habergham returned as a second-half sub against Salford after missing five games with a thigh injury and is pushing for a start as the division’s bottom club look to extend their seven-match unbeaten run.

Second-placed Cheltenham will assess Conor Thomas after he suffered a suspected broken nose in the first half of the 4-0 thrashing of Tranmere.

Manager Michael Duff said Thomas, who had opened the scoring before suffering the injury, was not concussed but might have to wear a mask to play.

Charlie Raglan made his return from injury as a late substitute and is an option should Duff wish to change his side.

Fellow defender Lewis Freestone (adductor) remains sidelined but could be available at the weekend.