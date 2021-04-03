Paul Kalambayi could return for AFC Wimbledon against Fleetwood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Defender Paul Kalambayi is in contention as relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon host Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One on Easter Monday.

Kalambayi was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss at Plymouth on Good Friday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Midfielder Alex Woodyard misses out as he completes his two-match suspension for accumulating 10 bookings.

Nik Tzanev is set to continue in goal for the injured Sam Walker. Defender Dan Csoka (foot) is nearing a return but Callum Reilly and Darnell Johnson (both ankle) are out.

Fleetwood have reported no fresh fitness concerns following their last-gasp loss to Peterborough last time out.

Top scorer Callum Camps is pushing to return to the starting line-up after two substitute appearances since recovering from a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan is making progress in his recovery from an Achilles injury and could be back in action in the coming weeks.

Former Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew, who is on loan from Blackburn, is still sidelined with his Achilles injury and may not play again this season.