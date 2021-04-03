Dan Ballard set to return for Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dan Ballard will hope to return to the starting line-up when Blackpool host Gillingham in Sky Bet League One on Easter Monday.

The on-loan Arsenal defender was rested for Friday’s win at Swindon after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.

James Husband, Marvin Ekpiteta and Gary Madine are nearing returns but Kevin Stewart is still out with an ankle injury.

Keshi Anderson, Matty Virtue and CJ Hamilton are long-term absentees, while Bez Lubala is unavailable for an unspecified reason.

Gillingham will continue to monitor forward Dominic Samuel as he returns to action.

Samuel played 22 minutes against Wigan on Wednesday, his second substitute appearance since returning from a torn hamstring some six weeks earlier than originally anticipated.

Defender Robbie Cundy will also be checked after two games out with a knee problem.

On-loan Southampton midfielder Callum Slattery is expected to be out until at least the middle of the month with an ankle ligament problem.