Leyton Orient to wait on Dan Happe and Conor Wilkinson ahead of Walsall match

Leyton Orient will check on the fitness of Dan Happe and Conor Wilkinson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two visit of Walsall.

Happe (groin) and Wilkinson (dead leg) were both forced to miss the Good Friday win at Mansfield after pulling up in training.

Nick Freeman remains on the sidelines with a knee problem but could return in the coming weeks.

Lee Angol and Adam Thompson are long-term absentees.

Walsall, who are without a win in 12 games under Brian Dutton, welcome back defender Hayden White from suspension.

White has served a three-game ban for his sending off in the defeat at Bolton last month.

Forward Rory Holden will be assessed after returning from a three-month lay-off with a knee injury as a late substitute against Harrogate on Friday.

Defender Dan Scarr remains on the sidelines with a calf injury.