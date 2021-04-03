In-form Stevenage could stick with winning line-up for Bradford clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell could name an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row when Bradford visit the Lamex Stadium.

Terence Vancooten has been on international duty with Guyana and is unlikely to be involved.

Boro go into the match on the back of a three-game winning run, with Scott Cuthbert scoring the only goal against Oldham on Good Friday.

Stevenage are 11 unbeaten, and Revell said: “We’re giving everything to get as high up the table and where that ends, who knows?”

Levi Sutton is a doubt for Bradford after he missed the 4-1 win over Forest Green through injury.

The Bantams are unlikely to change their line-up following the thumping victory.

Striker Andy Cook scored twice against Rovers to make it seven goals in 12 matches since he arrived at the club on loan.

Looking ahead to the clash with Boro, joint manager Conor Sellars said: “We are just looking to keep building on the results we pick up.”