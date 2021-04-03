Newport without suspended defender Mickey Demetriou for Bolton visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport will be without suspended defender Mickey Demetriou for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bolton on Easter Monday.

Demetriou was sent off for a second bookable offence in the latter stages of County’s defeat at Barrow on Good Friday.

Fellow defenders Priestley Farquharson and Ryan Haynes could return after spells on the sidelines.

On-loan midfielder Luke Gambin is back in contention after being rested on Friday following his recent exertions with Malta.

Bolton captain Antoni Sarcevic is unlikely to return from a hamstring injury for the visitors.

The midfielder is making progress in his recovery but manager Ian Evatt has said he will not be rushed.

The Trotters have no fresh injury concerns following their goalless draw against Colchester.

Dennis Politic and Liam Edwards, who have not featured all season, remain on the casualty list.