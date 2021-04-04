Dan Potts will be assessed by Luton ahead of the game against Barnsley

Luton will check on Dan Potts ahead of Easter Monday’s visit of Barnsley.
Potts is back in training after a head injury and could feature for the Hatters while Sonny Bradley is also in contention for a return.
Tom Lockyer is expected to miss out, though, as he battles an ankle injury.
Boss Nathan Jones has said there will not be too many changes after Good Friday’s 2-0 loss at Derby.
Cauley Woodrow is expected to return to Barnsley’s starting line-up.
The striker was taken off at half-time of Friday’s 1-1 draw with Reading, having picked up a yellow card in a fractious match. He was replaced by Daryl Dike, who himself is managing a hamstring problem.
Defender Herbie Kane will still be out with a knee injury which will sideline him for a further two weeks.
Liam Kitching and Ben Williams are long-term absentees.
