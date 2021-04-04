Rangers and Celtic set to meet in fourth round of Scottish Cup

Rangers and Celtic will meet in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
The Scottish Premiership champions secured a date with their Old Firm rivals after easing past Rangers 4-0 in their third-round tie on Sunday evening.
The two clubs last met in this competition in 2017 when the Hoops won 2-0 in the semi-final and they are the current reigning champions.
There is an all-Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Livingston while Hibernian will visit Stranraer if they can get past Queen of the South in the third round.
Elsewhere, Forfar host Dundee United, Kilmarnock take on Montrose, Motherwell are paired against Greenock Morton, St Johnstone welcome Clyde and Inverness travel to St Mirren.
The fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of April 17.
The quarter-final draw was also made.
Whoever wins the Old Firm derby in the fourth round will play St Johnstone or Clyde, while Aberdeen or Livingston await the winner of Forfar versus Dundee United.
Stranraer or Queen of the South/Hibs visit Motherwell or Greenock Morton while Kilmarnock or Montrose play the winner of St Mirren and Inverness.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe