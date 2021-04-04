Sam Kerr bags first first-half hat-trick as Chelsea hit Birmingham for six

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sam Kerr fired a first-half hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Birmingham City 6-0 to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table.

Australia forward Kerr scored all three goals before the interval, heading her third in first-half stoppage time, while Chelsea also struck a post through Pernille Harder’s header.

Fran Kirby slotted Emma Hayes’ side into a 4-0 lead just after the hour-mark and curled home the last goal after Guro Reiten had made it 5-0 in the 73rd minute.

Brilliant from the Blues! 😁#CFCW — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 4, 2021

Manchester City extended their winning league run to 12 matches by winning 3-0 at Tottenham.

Janine Beckie’s header, credited as an own goal from Tottenham goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, gave City an early lead before Beckie slotted home their second shortly before half-time

Caroline Weir completed the scoring just after the hour-mark as City stayed second in the table, two points behind Chelsea with three games to go.

Arsenal moved up to third in the table after beating Bristol City 4-0 with two goals from the WSL’s all-time top goal scorer Vivianne Miedema.

Danielle van de Donk and Beth Mead were also on the scoresheet in a dominant away performance.

Holland midfielder Inessa Kaagman struck the only goal from the penalty spot as Brighton won 1-0 at home to Manchester United

Kaagman converted in the 25th minute after Maria Thorisdottir had handled and United slipped to fourth, behind Arsenal on goal difference in the race for third and a place in Europe next season.

A goal and an assist for @IzzyChr17 today! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QqUHnvNplS — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 4, 2021

Aston Villa’s survival hopes were dealt a blow as they stay bottom after losing 3-1 at Everton.

Lucy Graham headed Everton’s opening goal and then saw her penalty saved before Izzy Christiansen converted a spot-kick of her own.

Substitute Simone Magill added a third for Willie Kirk’s side and although Chloe Arthur scored a late consolation, Villa slipped to a fifth straight defeat.