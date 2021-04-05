No new worries for Brentford ahead of Birmingham’s visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford have no new injury worries for the visit of Birmingham.

Rico Henry (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Shandon Baptiste (knee), and Luka Racic (back) are still sidelined.

But the Bees came through Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield unscathed.

Jan Zamburek has played an Under-23 match to build up his fitness and could be on the bench.

Birmingham will check on the fitness of Ivan Sanchez.

The winger has had an injection in a bid to cure a troublesome hernia.

Sam Cosgrove could make a full debut following his January switch from Aberdeen.

Skipper Harlee Dean and striker Scott Hogan, who scored the winning penalty against Swansea on Friday, face their former club.