Norwich without injured defender Christoph Zimmermann for Huddersfield visit

Leaders Norwich are without Christoph Zimmermann for the visit of Huddersfield.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury in training last week and could be out for the season.

Fellow centre-half Ben Gibson is still missing with an ankle injury.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Adam Idah (hernia) remain sidelined.

Huddersfield could be without Alex Vallejo.

The midfielder had to go off in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Brentford after a clash of heads.

Captain Christopher Schindler (knee), Danny Grant (hamstring), Harry Toffolo (back) and Oumar Niasse (groin) are all out.

Carel Eiting (knee) and Josh Koroma (hamstring) are back in training after injuries.