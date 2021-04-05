Zech Medley fitness boost for Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kilmarnock have received a boost after analysis of the injury that forced Zech Medley off against Stenhousemuir.

Killie feared the on-loan Arsenal defender had suffered concussion and a possible broken cheekbone but he should be fit for their crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County on Saturday.

A statement read: “Zech had a facial injury and suspected concussion and was removed from play in the 30th minute under the new concussion substitute rule.

“He has been assessed by a specialist and has facial bone bruising. Thankfully after a further assessment concussion has been ruled out.

“Zech will return to training and should be in contention for Saturday’s match against Ross County.”