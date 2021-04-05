Ben House grabs late winner for Eastleigh at Maidenhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Substitute Ben House struck in the 87th minute to end Eastleigh’s three-match losing run in a 1-0 win at 10-man Maidenhead.

The Spitfires were looking to cut the gap on the play-off positions and snatched all three points after Josh Coley was sent off in the 68th minute.

In a game of few chances, Ryan Upward headed just over five minutes into the second half while a corner at the other end almost found its way into the net via the head of a Maidenhead defender.

The red card for Coley following a heavy challenge on Andrew Boyce looked to have handed the visitors the initiative and Eastleigh turned up the pressure on their hosts in pursuit of a winner.

They got their reward when House – an 84th-minute substitute – found the net from inside the area three minutes from time.