Luke McCormick fires Bristol Rovers to victory

Luke McCormick netted a priceless double as Bristol Rovers revived hopes of avoiding relegation from League One with a 2-1 home win over Doncaster.

The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when a slip by Cian Harries put Bristol in trouble and James Coppinger accepted a pass from Taylor Richards before curling a right-footed shot past Anssi Jaakkola.

But the home side refused to buckle and were rewarded on 37 minutes when Chelsea loanee McCormick buried a fierce right-footed drive from angle after running onto Zain Westbrook’s pass.

The same combination worked again on 56 minutes when Westbrook moved onto a Pablo Martinez pass and pulled the ball back for McCormick to find the roof of the net with a stunning shot from 15 yards.

Doncaster thought they had levelled early in the second half, but Fejiri Okenabirhie’s close-range shot was ruled out for offside.

Bristol defender Jack Baldwin cleared off the line from Jason Lokilo but Joey Barton’s team were worth the three points, having created the majority of chances in a closely-fought game.