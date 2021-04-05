Shrewsbury crush Plymouth with clinical second-half showing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A stunning Nathanael Ogbeta goal capped an impressive second-half display from Shrewsbury in their 3-0 League One victory over Plymouth.

The hosts bounced back from back-to-back defeats with their biggest win of the campaign as Will Aimson’s own goal was followed by strikes from Shaun Whalley and Ogbeta.

Whalley and Ethan Ebanks-Landell enjoyed the best chances of a fairly uneventful opening 45 minutes at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But the game burst into life in the opening quarter of the second period.

Argyle’s Niall Ennis drew a smart save from Matija Sarkic, but Shrewsbury went in front after 53 minutes thanks to a wicked deflection.

Whalley’s strike from the edge of the area was heading wide before it hit Aimson and looped into the net.

Town struck again 14 minutes from time as Whalley capitalised on a defensive mishap to find the net before the impressive Ogbeta cut inside and curled home his second goal in as many home games from 18 yards four minutes later.