John Brayford fires Burton to welcome win over Swindon

Skipper John Brayford’s thumping header gave Burton a crucial 2-1 victory over Swindon.

The full-back raced into the box to head home Joe Powell’s free-kick with seven minutes to go to secure a first Burton win in five games after Tom Hamer’s opener had been cancelled out by Jack Payne’s fine finish.

Hamer’s first Burton goal gave Albion the lead after 26 minutes.

The left-back was fouled out wide and former Swindon loanee Jonny Smith sent in a tempting free-kick which Hamer rose highest to head home.

As Albion looked to double their advantage, they were pegged back 10 minutes before half-time.

A deep cross was only cleared as far as Payne, who lashed home a superb left-footed 25-yard effort into the corner beyond the reach of home keeper Ben Garratt.

Payne fired over early in the second half and Brett Pitman was denied by Hayden Carter on the line.

Scott Twine tested Garratt with a long-range effort which was beaten away, with Pitman heading the rebound wide.