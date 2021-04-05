Leyton Orient’s winning run ends with Walsall stalemate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Play-off chasing Leyton Orient were held to a goalless draw by strugglers Walsall at Brisbane Road.

The result ended the Londoners’ run of four successive victories.

Neither side looked particularly threatening in a dull and scrappy first-half, with the clearest opportunity falling to Emmanuel Osadebe in the 10th minute but the unmarked Saddlers midfielder sent his effort from 12 yards high over the bar.

Chances were also few and far between in the second half in a match that never flowed.

A Hayden White shot was wide of the target when the Walsall defender found himself well-placed, while at the other end Dan Kemp latched on to a Louis Dennis cross but his powerful volley was blocked by central defender James Clarke.

Orient had a claim for a penalty turned down by referee Paul Howard when, on 71 minutes, diminutive midfielder Kemp went down in the box.

But in a turgid affair, a well-organised Saddlers outfit comfortably held out to collect their 13th away league draw of the campaign.