Tom Beadling rescues draw for Barrow at Colchester

A late equaliser from substitute Tom Beadling rescued Barrow a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Colchester.

Colchester had a goal disallowed in the 20th minute when Brendan Wiredu tapped in from close range but referee John Busby ruled that Barrow goalkeeper Joel Dixon had been fouled.

Scott Quigley fired a low cross-shot wide for Barrow before the U’s took a precious 33rd-minute lead through Callum Harriott, whose low first-time shot flew in after Frank Nouble had helped Courtney Senior’s delivery into his path.

It was very nearly 2-0 to Colchester a minute later when Wiredu somehow failed to convert from four yards, after Dixon had failed to properly hold on to Nouble’s low shot.

Beadling dragged a low effort wide of the far post before Nouble wasted a good chance at the other end when he fired off-target from Wiredu’s pass.

But Beadling struck home a fine low shot from the edge of the area in the 88th minute to salvage a crucial point for Barrow.