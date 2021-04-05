Dennon Lewis at the double as Wealdstone thump 10-man Barnet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dennon Lewis scored twice as Wealdstone maintained the six-point gap they have over the sides in the National League relegation zone with a 5-1 victory over struggling Barnet.

Jerome Okimo headed home from a corner in the fifth minute and while Lewis doubled Wealdstone’s lead on the half hour with his deflected effort, Courtney Baker-Richardson halved the deficit with a tap-in just after the interval.

Baker-Richardson was given his marching orders just before the hour for an off-the-ball incident with Jack Cawley and Craig Fasanmade restored Wealdstone’s two-goal lead after 70 minutes, moments after coming off the bench.

Jacob Mendy struck from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, having been fouled by Lee Vaughan, while Lewis added gloss to the scoreline just inside the final quarter of an hour.

Barnet, who finished the game with nine men as Anthony Wordsworth went off injured late on after they had already used all their substitutes, remain 17 points off safety.