Stevenage and Bradford share spoils

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

First-half goals from Luke Norris and Clayton Donaldson meant play-off chasing pair Stevenage and Bradford had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage enjoyed the majority of the play in the first half and it was Norris who put them in front after 15 minutes.

His header from a Chris Lines corner proved too hot for Richard O’Donnell to handle, with the goalkeeper parrying the ball on to the crossbar and into the net.

But the visitors levelled very much against the run of play in the 27th minute when Connor Wood’s cross was met by Donaldson, whose header looped over a stranded Jamie Cumming in the Stevenage goal.

Bradford started the second half the stronger, with substitute Billy Clarke close to scoring with his first touch, flashing an effort past a post from the edge of the area.

Boro had their chances too, Arthur Read seeing his effort cleared off the line by Niall Canavan after Elliott List’s cutback, but neither side could find the crucial breakthrough.